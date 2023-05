The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies. TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar shows you all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and consider whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, May 22 – ZM

Tuesday, May 23 – BJ, DKS, LOW, A, INTU, PANW

Wednesday, May 24 – KSS, SNOW, PATH, NVDA

Thursday, May 25 –DLTR, BBY, GPS, MDT, NTES, ADSK, COST, WDAY, MRVL

Friday, May 26 –BAH, PDD