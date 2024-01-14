Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – January 15, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some well-known financial sector names. GS and SCHW stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Tuesday, 1/16 – GS, MS, PNC

Wednesday, 1/17 – SCHW, PLD, UBS, KMI, DFS

Thursday, 1/18 – FAST, TFC, TSM

Friday, 1/19 – TRV, ALLY, SLB, STT