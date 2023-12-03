Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: December 4, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some popular tech names. AVGO and NIO stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, December 4 – GTLB

Tuesday, December 5 – NIO, AZO, MDB, S

Wednesday, December 6 – CPB, CHWY, AI, CHPT

Thursday, December 7 – DG, AVGO, LULU, DOCU