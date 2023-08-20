Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: August 21 – August 25, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some Technology and Retail names. Perhaps the most strongly anticipated earnings are those of Nvidia, this Wednesday.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, August 21 – ZM

Tuesday, August 22 – LOW, MDT, DKS, BJ, M, BIDU, NDSN, TOL, URBN

Wednesday, 8/23 – ADI, KSS, PTON, ANF, FL, NVDA, SNOW, NTAP, ADSK

Thursday, 8/24 – TD, RY, DLTR, NTES, WB, INTU, JWN, ULTA, WDAY, AFRM, MRVL, GPS