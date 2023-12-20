Most AI Stocks Up After New UK Court Ruling

With the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape being in the shape it’s in, there’s little surprise that the courts would get involved at some point for some reason. And now, several AI stocks—including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)—are seeing movement in the market after a UK court decision. All of them except Baidu are up, to one degree or another, in Wednesday morning’s trading session.

The court case in question is one that represents a major part of AI development, particularly AI that will ultimately be used in the workplace. Stephen Thaler, a computer scientist from the US, wanted a court in the UK to issue patents for inventions that were created by DABUS, a “creativity machine” that he invented. The court denied the patents, noting that the inventor of any device must be a human, or at least a company, rather than a machine. Thaler then took his case to the Supreme Court in the UK, who, in turn, rejected the appeal.

Do AIs Dream of Patent Rights?

The notion of ownership of the produce of an artificial intelligence has been something of a thorny problem pretty much since its inception. With several utilities currently on the market that produce items, ranging from pictures to music and beyond, the question of who in turn owns that produce has been up for debate. Some believe that whoever owns or uses the AI owns the produce. Others believe that it’s impossible to declare ownership. Still others believe whoever created the AI owns the produce. Determining this point will be vital to its continued use in business applications. And what was ever to stop Stephen Thaler from simply declaring himself the owner and leaving DABUS out of things entirely? Moreover, what stopped Stephen Thaler from making minor modifications to DABUS’ produce and then claiming them as his own?

