Morgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments

AI stocks are all the hype right now. This prompted Morgan Stanley to pinpoint 13 potential AI-driven catalysts for the rest of 2023, with big names like Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) in the spotlight. Their analysts noted key events to watch, starting with Google Cloud Next on August 29, which could introduce fresh AI features. Google is also set to dazzle with its Gemini Model, which might soon enhance its search experience. Meanwhile, Pinterest (PINS) is drumming up excitement for its September 19 Investor Day. Word on the street is that they’ll delve into how their AI push is shaping user and advertiser dynamics, aiming for a robust 2024.

Shifting gears, Meta Platforms (META) will have all eyes on its September 27 Meta Connect event. Insiders are betting on cutting-edge AI tools, including immersive chat experiences and tools for developers. The company might also provide insights on LLaMa’s developer adoption and AI Sandbox’s market feedback.

As October nears its end, Snap’s (SNAP) Q3 outcomes take center stage, raising questions about their AI returns amidst stiff competition. Roblox’s (RBLX) November 15 Investor Day might unveil AI-powered gaming marvels, and Unity Software’s (U) November event promises advancements for content creators. Furthermore, there’s Amazon’s AWS re:Invent conference on November 27. The anticipated highlights include Groundbreaking AI offerings and strategies that set them apart. Other companies to watch out for are Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Airbnb (ABNB), and Booking.com (BKNG).

Of the aforementioned stocks, analysts expect the most upside potential from Unity Software, anticipating gains of 46.11% from current levels. Conversely, BKNG stock has the lowest upside potential at only 9.2%.

