Morgan Stanley Breaks Down $380 Price Target on Tesla Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Morgan Stanley Breaks Down $380 Price Target on Tesla Stock
Market News

Morgan Stanley Breaks Down $380 Price Target on Tesla Stock

The question frequently raised on Wall Street revolves around whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) should be classified as an automotive company or as a technology company.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas has a convenient solution to that issue. Essentially, why should you have to choose between the two?

“In our discussions, many investors still debate the merits of Tesla as ‘more than an auto company,’ the analyst said. “In our opinion, Tesla is definitely an auto company. It is also an AI company. Think ‘and’ not ‘or.’”

Jonas’ comments come at a time of uncertainty for the EV leader. Given growing competition and no new high-volume products set for release in 2024, it’s hardly surprising that investors are cautious on it prospects. Jonas also thinks challenges lie ahead for Tesla’s core auto business next year with the potential for gross auto margin to “test 10%” and the possibility the core OP (operating profit) margin will “flip to negative (for a quarter) in the year ahead.”

Yet, the important bit to note above is that Jonas is referring specifically to the “core auto business.” And as mentioned, in Jonas’ opinion, Tesla is “far more than an auto company.”

“Of our $380 price target, our valuation of the ‘core’ auto business is $86/share, leaving 77% of our target derived by Network Services, Mobility, 3rd-party battery/FSD licensing, Energy and Insurance,” the analyst explained.

In fact, while Jonas thinks the coming year will represent a struggle for the auto side of the business, there are potentially non-auto catalysts that could have a positive impact. These include Tesla’s AI day (possibly in 1H24) that will be “an important catalyst to introduce and develop new adjacencies for Tesla’s technologies.” That should feature Optimus – the Tesla Bot – that caters to the $30 trillion global labor market and uses the same software architecture as FSD (full self-driving).

The factors that propelled AWS to constitute 70% of Amazon’s overall EBIT could also be at play for Tesla. This has the potential to create opportunities in previously untapped markets beyond the conventional model of just selling vehicles. The catalyst for that? Dojo, Tesla’s custom supercomputing effort the company has been working on for the last 5 years.

Edge AI could also play its part, whereby next gen “software-defined vehicles” might erode the distinctions between the automotive industry and the mobile device market. “Can a car key do more than just open a door? Can a part of the car ‘stay with you?” asks Jonas. “Tesla vehicles are roboticized edge computers.”

So, down to business, what does this all mean for investors? Jonas reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on TSLA, backed by the aforementioned Street-high $380 price target. There’s potential upside of 45% from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

Not all on the Street, however, are quite as bullish as Jonas. On balance, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating based on a mix of 12 Buys, 13 Holds and 5 Sells. Moreover, the average target stands at $243.59, implying shares will trend ~7% lower over the coming year. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >