MOMO Says Hello with Better-than-Expected Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

MOMO Says Hello with Better-than-Expected Q3 Results

Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) soared by more than 30% in morning trading on Thursday as the Chinese mobile social and entertainment platform delivered upbeat Q3 results.

Net revenues declined by 14% year over year to $454.5 million in Q3. Adjusted diluted net income per American Depository Share (ADS) was $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to RMB2.70 in the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted diluted net income of $0.28 in Q3.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) on Momo application were 108.8 million in the month of September, versus 115.5 million in the same period last year. Total paying users was 8.4 million at the end of Q3, compared to 9.3 million for the same period last year.

In Q4, MOMO forecasted total net revenues in the range of RMB3.15 billion to RMB3.25 billion, indicating a decline of 14.3% to 11.5% year-over-year.

The company stated that this forecast reflected its “current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on the Chinese and global economies, as well as on users’ paying capabilities.”

Shares of MOMO have dropped more than 40% in the past year.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MOMO

Momo Beats 4Q Estimates, Weak Outlook Drags Stock Down
Market NewsMomo Beats 4Q Estimates, Weak Outlook Drags Stock Down
2y ago
MOMO
Is Momo Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
MOMO
2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
MOMO
More MOMO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MOMO

Momo Beats 4Q Estimates, Weak Outlook Drags Stock Down
Market NewsMomo Beats 4Q Estimates, Weak Outlook Drags Stock Down
2y ago
MOMO
Is Momo Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Momo Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
2y ago
MOMO
2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
2y ago
MOMO
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >