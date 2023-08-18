Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) Updated COVID Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) Updated COVID Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant
Market News

Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) Updated COVID Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant

Story Highlights

 Moderna announced that preliminary clinical trial data showed that its updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Eris and Fornax subvariants.

In a favorable development for biotechnology firm Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the company’s preliminary clinical trial data confirmed that its updated COVID-19 vaccine effectively targets the EG.5 or Eris strain, which has been recently classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO). Further, Eris is currently the dominant variant in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Eris variant is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant and is a sub-lineage of the still-dominant Omicron variant, which emerged in late 2021.

More on Moderna’s Updated Vaccine

Aside from Eris, Moderna said that its updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall 2023 vaccination season showed a significant boost in neutralizing antibodies against the FL.1.5.1 variant or Fornax variant as well. The Fornax variant is beginning to spread in certain parts of the U.S. According to the CDC, Eris and Fornax accounted for 17.3% and 8.6%, respectively, of all cases nationwide earlier this month.

In June 2023, Moderna presented the clinical trial data confirming that its updated COVID-19 vaccine showed effectiveness in targeting the key circulating XBB strains. Rivals Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) as well as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have created versions of their COVID-19 vaccines aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

On Thursday, Pfizer announced that its updated COVID-19 vaccine, which is being tested against emerging variants, displayed neutralizing activity against the Eris subvariant in a study conducted on mice.

Meanwhile, Moderna said that its updated COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for fall vaccination with sufficient global supply, pending authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulators worldwide.

On Thursday, shares of Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Novavax were up 7.4%, 2.9%, 4.9%, and 3.4%, respectively, on news of rising COVID-19 cases across the globe.

What is the Target Price for Moderna Stock?

Wall Street is sidelined on Moderna stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $162.19 implies nearly 53% upside potential. Shares have plunged 41% year-to-date due to the drop in demand for MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this month, TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren downgraded Moderna from Buy to Hold and lowered his price target to $125 from $145. While the analyst believes in the applicability of the mRNA platform, he thinks that near-term catalysts remain light. Buren contends that it’s prudent to wait for more clarity on the COVID tailwind from the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PFE

Will BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Reaccelerate?
Market NewsWill BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Reaccelerate?
52m ago
PFE
BNTX
Cantor biotech/biopharma analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
JNJ
LLY
Oric Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $27 from $15 at Baird
PFE
ORIC
More PFE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PFE

Will BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Reaccelerate?
Market NewsWill BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Reaccelerate?
52m ago
PFE
BNTX
Cantor biotech/biopharma analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyCantor biotech/biopharma analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
JNJ
LLY
Oric Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $27 from $15 at Baird
The FlyOric Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $27 from $15 at Baird
2d ago
PFE
ORIC
More PFE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >