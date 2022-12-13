Moderna Soars after Combo Therapy Shows Promise in Melanoma

Shares of biotechnology company Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are soaring higher today after the combination of its personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V040 and Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda demonstrated promising results in Melanoma.

The combination displayed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease in the risk of recurrence of disease or death as compared to Keytruda alone.

Importantly, these results are a first in displaying the efficacy of an investigational mRNA treatment in a randomized study. The two companies now plan to begin a Phase 3 trial in Melanoma in 2023 and also target additional tumor types.

The Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Moderna alongside an average price target of $200.38. Shares of the company have already climbed 70.5% over the last six months.

