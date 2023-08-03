Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expects Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine Sales for 2023; Late Stage Pipeline Impresses

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expects Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine Sales for 2023; Late Stage Pipeline Impresses

Story Highlights

Even as its COVID-19 vaccine sales take a hit, Moderna is rapidly advancing its late-stage vaccine pipeline with anticipated launches over the next 2-3 years.

Shares of biotechnology company Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are in focus today after it posted second-quarter numbers with revenue nosediving 92.8% year-over-year to $344 million. Despite this fall, the figure still landed better than expectations by $38.4 million.

Further, net loss per share at $3.62 too came in narrower than estimates by $0.32.  Importantly, despite the steep fall in sales, Moderna now expects COVID-19 vaccine sales to hover between $6 billion and $8 billion for the year. Further, with a potential 2024 launch in mind, it has also submitted its investigational RSV vaccine to multiple regulators worldwide.

The company now has four infectious disease vaccines in its late-stage pipeline in Phase 3 trials and expects the products to hit the market in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Looking ahead, for the full-year 2023, Moderna expects existing APAs (advance purchase agreements) to contribute $4 billion to revenue with additional sales to the U.S., Japan, EU, and other countries hovering between $2 billion to $4 billion. Capital expenditures for the year are anticipated at $1 billion.

Overall, the Street has a $181.93 consensus price target on Moderna alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This points to a massive 65% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MRNA

Moderna director sells $1.81M in common stock
The FlyModerna director sells $1.81M in common stock
6d ago
MRNA
William Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
ABBV
ARCT
William Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
ABBV
ARCT
More MRNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRNA

Moderna director sells $1.81M in common stock
The FlyModerna director sells $1.81M in common stock
6d ago
MRNA
William Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
The FlyWilliam Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
6d ago
ABBV
ARCT
William Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
The FlyWilliam Blair to hold a webinar on initiation of coverage
6d ago
ABBV
ARCT
More MRNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >