Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) Gains on Robust Q2 Showing

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) Gains on Robust Q2 Showing

Story Highlights

Mobieye delivered a better-than-anticipated second-quarter performance despite a relatively flat topline. A healthy development pipeline keeps the company on a growth track.

Shares of autonomous driving solutions provider Mobileye Global  (NASDAQ:MBLY) are moving upward today after it announced better-than-anticipated second-quarter numbers. While revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $454 million, the figure still landed ahead of estimates by about $2.9 million. EPS at $0.17 too surpassed expectations by $0.05.

In Q2, the business development pipeline remained strong with a sequential improvement in operating margins despite a flat top line. MBLY continues to expand its ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) expertise and became the first company to offer a vision-only solution to OEMs after its recent certification win in Europe.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2023, MBLY now expects revenue to hover between $2,065 million and $2,114 million. Adjusted operating income is anticipated between $600 million and $631 million. Impressively, the company had a cash pile of $1.1 billion and was debt free as of July 1, 2023.

Overall, the Street has a $47.44 consensus price target on MBLY alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Shares of the company have exploded nearly 23.6% so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Slips despite Morgan Stanley Praise
Market NewsMobileye Slips despite Morgan Stanley Praise
2d ago
MBLY
Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
MBLY
Disney downgraded, Meta Platforms upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
EA
GS
More MBLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Slips despite Morgan Stanley Praise
Market NewsMobileye Slips despite Morgan Stanley Praise
2d ago
MBLY
Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyMobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2d ago
MBLY
Disney downgraded, Meta Platforms upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyDisney downgraded, Meta Platforms upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
2d ago
EA
GS
More MBLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >