Mobileye in Focus as Wall Street Begins Coverage

Shares of driver assistance and autonomous driving solutions provider Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are in focus today after major names on the Street initiated coverage on the stock.

Since debuting at $21 levels last month, shares of the company have already surged nearly 30%. Today, RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak initiated coverage on MBLY with a Buy rating and a $41 price target implying a 49% potential upside.

Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale too has initiated coverage on MBLY with a Buy rating and a $50 price target which points to a massive 81.82% potential upside.

At present, while blogger sentiment on MBLY remains Bullish, a price-to-sales ratio of 1.05 too, implies MBLY shares have legroom to rise higher.

