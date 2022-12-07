Mobileye Beats Earnings Expectations; Shares Jump 7% on Strong Guidance

Shares of Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) jumped over 7% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. GAAP earnings per share came in at -$0.06 on revenue of $450 million. Both metrics beat expectations. In addition, free cash flow was positive at $316 million.

Looking forward, management expects revenue for Q4 to be in the range of $527 million to $545 million. For reference, analysts were expecting $482.9 million in revenue.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $41.38 on MBLY stock, implying 25.7% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

