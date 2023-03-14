MNTV Jumps on $1.5B Acquisition by Symphony Tech

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

MNTV Jumps on $1.5B Acquisition by Symphony Tech

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) the parent of SurveyMonkey, has agreed to be acquired by a Symphony Technology-led consortium at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Under the all-cash transaction, MNTV investors will receive $9.46 per share held by them. This points to a hefty premium compared to the stock’s last closing price of $7.72.

As MNTV looks to expand its customer base and product offerings, STG’s capabilities in software, analytics, and data could help it achieve its long-term strategy.

The deal has bagged approval from MNTV’s board and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of this year. Upon closing of the deal, MNTV shares will cease to trade publicly.

Shares of the company had gained nearly 12% over the past five sessions and are up about 20% today already.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MNTV

Momentive sees Q1 revenue flat to up 2%, consensus $124.2M
The FlyMomentive sees Q1 revenue flat to up 2%, consensus $124.2M
26d ago
MNTV
Momentive announces workforce reduction of 14%
MNTV
Momentive reports Q4 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 10c
MNTV
More MNTV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MNTV

Momentive sees Q1 revenue flat to up 2%, consensus $124.2M
The FlyMomentive sees Q1 revenue flat to up 2%, consensus $124.2M
26d ago
MNTV
Momentive announces workforce reduction of 14%
The FlyMomentive announces workforce reduction of 14%
26d ago
MNTV
Momentive reports Q4 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 10c
The FlyMomentive reports Q4 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 10c
26d ago
MNTV
More MNTV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >