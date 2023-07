MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) fell in pre-market trading on Monday at the time of publishing after a Reuters report that the developer of antibodies used in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions is exploring a sale.

The report stated that the company is in early-stage discussions with drugmakers interested in acquiring the company. According to Reuters, no deal is certain and the discussions are still confidential.

MLTX stock has soared by more than 300% year-to-date.