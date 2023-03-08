tiprankstipranks
Market News

Miromatrix Tanks after Public Offering

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) slid by more than 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the company that is working on a novel technology company to create fully transplantable human organs priced its public offering of 6.25 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.60 per share. The gross proceeds of this offering are expected to be $10 million.

The offering is expected to close on March 10 and the underwriters of this offering will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of its common stock at the price of its public offering.

MIRO stock has tanked by around 30% in the past year.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesMiromatrix Medical Inc. Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
10h ago
MIRO
Miromatrix Medical Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
MIRO
Miromatrix MiroliverELAP timeline pushed out two or three quarters, says Piper
BAX
MIRO
More MIRO Latest News >

