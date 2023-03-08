Miromatrix Tanks after Public Offering

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) slid by more than 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the company that is working on a novel technology company to create fully transplantable human organs priced its public offering of 6.25 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.60 per share. The gross proceeds of this offering are expected to be $10 million.

The offering is expected to close on March 10 and the underwriters of this offering will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of its common stock at the price of its public offering.

MIRO stock has tanked by around 30% in the past year.