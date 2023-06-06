MicroStrategy Surges on New Microsoft Partnership

For a long time, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was known primarily for its massive Bitcoin (USD-BTC) hoard. So massive, in fact, that its stock price would shift every time there was a fluctuation in Bitcoin prices. However, now MicroStrategy has something new to be known for – a new partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). That partnership sent MicroStrategy blasting up 8.13% but left Microsoft slumping fractionally to close out the trading day.

The deal calls for MicroStrategy to offer up its analytics tools to connect with Microsoft Azure OpenAI. The combination is said to work like a high-powered data mining system, allowing businesses to better derive actionable insights from available data. From the outset, the combination will feature natural language tools working together to make new visualizations and dashboards which connect to a range of available facets. Some of these include overall workflow and content creation.

Further, the partnership also connects several MicroStrategy products with Microsoft 365 products. That gives Teams and PowerPoint both access to the MicroStrategy toolset. MicroStrategy executive vice president for engineering, Cezary Raczko, noted that the move will allow for increased productivity, particularly for large enterprises, and that MicroStrategy was pleased to connect its tools with Microsoft’s widely-used line of office programs.

A look at the last five trading days for MicroStrategy stock shows that the news comes at an excellent time. MicroStrategy stock rose and fell in fairly regular patterns over that time until closing on June 2, when it began a rather precipitous drop. It bled off around 10% of its total value in one day but gained most of it back with the latest developments connecting it to Microsoft.

