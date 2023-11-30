MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Slips as It Adds to Bitcoin Holding

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Slips as It Adds to Bitcoin Holding
Market News

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Slips as It Adds to Bitcoin Holding

Story Highlights

MicroStrategy slips after revealing it not only bought big on Bitcoin, but it’s planning another buy in the future…after a stock sale.

Cloud stock MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) isn’t so much known for what it does as for what it owns. What it owns is a stock of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) so massive that, for a while, movement in the cryptocurrency—in either direction—prompted movement in the share price. And now, MicroStrategy is down just over 2% in the closing minutes of Thursday’s trading session thanks to a big new buy in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy bought up a hefty slug of Bitcoin, bringing in 16,130 tokens, which cost the company a whopping $593.3 million. That was close to a 10% overall increase, reports noted, as the company now holds 174,530 Bitcoin at an average price of roughly $30,200 per Bitcoin. Given that Bitcoin currently is trading around $37,762 per coin, MicroStrategy’s purchase might be considerd a sound strategic move. It’s unclear what it plans to do with all that Bitcoin, but one thing is clear: it’s not looking to sell them any time soon.

MicroStrategy is Actually Planning to Buy More Bitcoin

So, how do we know that MicroStrategy isn’t planning to sell those Bitcoin? Simple—they’ve already announced plans to buy more. And in a strange move, MicroStrategy has set up a deal with BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, and Cowen and Company to arrange a new stock sale. The sale, valued at up to $750 million, will be used for repurchasing debt, providing working capital, and, yes, buying more Bitcoin. Reports note that MicroStrategy’s particularly bullish Bitcoin stance was enough to push it to a two-year high just recently, with shares closing above $500 per share at one point. It’s slipped a bit since then, but it’s actually within striking distance of going for a whole new high.

Is MicroStrategy a Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSTR stock based on three Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 149.5% rally in its share price over the past year, the average MSTR price target of $544.67 per share implies 9.59% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Slips as It Adds to Bitcoin Holding
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >