Microsoft to Provide Free Cybersecurity Tools after Chinese Hack

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Microsoft to Provide Free Cybersecurity Tools after Chinese Hack

In the aftermath of a recent cyber-attack where hackers based in China reportedly breached the email accounts of approximately 25 organizations, including some government agencies, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is making a move to up its cybersecurity game. The tech titan has come under fire for the infiltration of its email system and is now offering cybersecurity tools at no cost to help organizations detect potential cyber threats, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Among those hit by the cyber-attack were officials from the State Department and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. However, as U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan noted, the breach was detected rather swiftly, preventing further unauthorized access. Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s vice president of security, disclosed that Microsoft will offer 31 security tools for free to those subscribing to its more affordable cloud services. The hacking group, referred to as Storm-0558, allegedly obtained access to user emails by forging authentication tokens through a stolen Microsoft account consumer signing key. While China has denied any involvement, this activity started on May 15 and continued.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 31 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $354.26 per share implies 1.45% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

SPY and QQQ ETFs are Buzzing on Reddit: Is There More Upside Left?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSPY and QQQ ETFs are Buzzing on Reddit: Is There More Upside Left?
25m ago
NDX
QQQ
META Platforms (NASDAQ:Meta) Liberates Llama 2 to the World
AMZN
META
T. Rowe’s Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP): Plenty to Like, but Alternatives Abound
V
MA
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

SPY and QQQ ETFs are Buzzing on Reddit: Is There More Upside Left?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSPY and QQQ ETFs are Buzzing on Reddit: Is There More Upside Left?
25m ago
NDX
QQQ
META Platforms (NASDAQ:Meta) Liberates Llama 2 to the World
Market NewsMETA Platforms (NASDAQ:Meta) Liberates Llama 2 to the World
10h ago
AMZN
META
T. Rowe’s Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP): Plenty to Like, but Alternatives Abound
Stock Analysis & IdeasT. Rowe’s Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP): Plenty to Like, but Alternatives Abound
15h ago
V
MA
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >