Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Ventures into the EV Battery Space

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Ventures into the EV Battery Space

Story Highlights

Microsoft participates in the $214 million additional financing round of Group14 Technologies, a silicon battery technology start-up. The invested amount remains undisclosed.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) expands its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market by investing its climate innovation fund in Group14 Technologies. This startup manufactures silicon battery technology and aims to reduce battery costs and boost the charging times of electric vehicles.

The tech giant is one of the investors in Group14’s $214 million additional financing round. Earlier in May, the battery manufacturing startup raised about $400 million in Series C funding led by Porsche AG. Moreover, it has received a $100 million grant from the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). 

Group14 seeks to invest the raised funds and the grant in opening its second Battery Active Materials factory, with a view to boosting the production of SCC55, its silicon-carbon battery technology.

In terms of Microsoft’s investments in the EV space, the company invested an undisclosed amount in Cruise, a company that develops electric, self-driving vehicles, in January last year. Both companies also entered a long-term strategic relationship under which Cruise uses Microsoft’s cloud computing service to enable the commercialization of these vehicles at scale. It is worth mentioning that Cruise is primarily owned by General Motors (GM).

Should You Buy MSFT?

There is no doubt that Microsoft is one of Wall Street’s favorite picks. The company’s consistent dividend history and sound financial position, along with its diverse business operations and ability to increase market share, make it an attractive option.

Microsoft stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys and three Holds. The average stock price target of $291.10 suggests about 13.2% upside potential from current levels. Shares have declined 22.4% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MSFT

ChatGPT Heats Things up for Alphabet, Microsoft
Market NewsChatGPT Heats Things up for Alphabet, Microsoft
22h ago
GOOG
MSFT
Rubio, Gallagher introduce bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok
GOOG
META
Spotify steps back from live audio programming, Bloomberg says
META
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MSFT

ChatGPT Heats Things up for Alphabet, Microsoft
Market NewsChatGPT Heats Things up for Alphabet, Microsoft
22h ago
GOOG
MSFT
Rubio, Gallagher introduce bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok
The FlyRubio, Gallagher introduce bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok
2d ago
GOOG
META
Spotify steps back from live audio programming, Bloomberg says
The FlySpotify steps back from live audio programming, Bloomberg says
2d ago
META
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >