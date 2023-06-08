Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Pioneers in Offering OpenAI’s GPT Models to U.S. Government Agencies

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Pioneers in Offering OpenAI’s GPT Models to U.S. Government Agencies

Story Highlights

Microsoft opens the doors to government agencies by launching OpenAI’s latest LLMs powering GPT-4 and GPT-3.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) plans to launch GPT technology, powerful language-producing models from OpenAI, for the U.S. federal agencies using its Azure cloud service. It marks a pioneering effort by a major tech company to make chatbot technology available to government clients, including federal, state, and local government customers.

OpenAI models are already being offered to Azure commercial cloud users through Azure OpenAI Service, which boosts 4,500 customers as of May 2023 compared to 2,500 in the prior quarter.

Product Launch Details

Microsoft, which is the largest investor in OpenAI, has added support for large language models (LLMs) powering GPT-4 and GPT-3 to Azure Government cloud computing service. These are the latest and most sophisticated LLMs from OpenAI that can now be leveraged by government clients.

Government customers can accommodate these language models for specific tasks, including content generation, language-to-code translation, and summarizing reports. Among the existing federal government customers of Azure Government are the Defense Department, the Energy Department, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) official confirmed to Bloomberg that the organization, which is a part of the Defense Department focusing on gathering and sharing military research, will be trying the OpenAI models through Microsoft’s new offering.

Bill Chappell, Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer, Strategic Missions and Technologies, confirmed that Azure Government users won’t have access to ChatGPT specifically. Also, data from Azure Government customers won’t be used to train the AI models.

Is Microsoft a Good Stock to Buy?

Earlier this week, Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained a Buy rating on MSFT and raised the price target to $380 from $342. The analyst expects AI to become a large driver of Azure’s revenue growth over the long term.

Most top Wall Street analysts covering MSFT are bullish on the stock. Of the 28 best-performing analysts covering the stock, 25 have a Buy rating, two suggest a Hold, and one has a Sell rating. Overall, the stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $343.50, implying an upside potential of 6.2%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >