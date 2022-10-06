tiprankstipranks
Microsoft Eyeing Investment in Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is potentially looking to lead a funding round of more than $100 million in Zupee, a play-to-earn gaming platform, according to TechCrunch.

The gaming platform operates a skill-based casual gaming model, has raised more than $120 million so far, and already crossed 70 million downloads in board games.

A final deal may or may not materialize and TechCrunch adds, a team within the tech giant has shown skepticism about the investment.

Separately, Brazilian regulators have given a green signal to Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) deal. A decision on the deal from the U.S. federal trade Commission is expected next month.

What Is a Good Price for MSFT Stock?

While MSFT stock is languishing dangerously close to its 52-week lows the Street remains Bullish with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys and three Holds.

Additionally, the average Microsoft price target of $323.88 indicates a 30.65% potential upside in the stock.

