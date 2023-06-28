Microsoft and ATVI CEOs Expected to Testify in U.S. Court

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick are expected to testify in Federal Court today and state that MSFT’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision should move ahead as it will prove to be good for gamers.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved the Federal Court to grant a preliminary injunction to temporarily block Microsoft’s acquisition of ATVI. The FTC is opposing the deal as it believes that this acquisition would give MSFT the “ability and increased incentive to withhold or degrade Activision’s content in ways that substantially lessen competition.”

Meanwhile, Activision announced today that its studio that developed Call of Duty would open its office in Barcelona, Spain after the company had pledged to invest in Europe following the EU’s approval of the deal back in May.

ATVI stock has gone up by more than 9.5% year-to-date.