Microsoft Adds New ChatGPT Integration

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are trading higher today as the company made improvements to its Power Platform by integrating the technology behind ChatGPT. This will let users develop apps with minimal coding.

An example of the improvements made by Microsoft includes Power Virtual Agent (used to build chatbots), which now has the ability to connect with internal company resources. As a result, it can create summaries of customer queries and weekly reports.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $292.07 on MSFT stock, implying over 12% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

