Micron Technology Makes More Cuts, Stock Upgraded

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Micron Technology Makes More Cuts, Stock Upgraded

Job cuts have historically done good things for stock prices. Recently, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) recently discovered that pay cuts for executives can help, too, though in a somewhat different direction. Though it’s down a bit going into Friday afternoon trading, Micron landed an upgrade from an unexpected quarter

Just recently, Micron announced that it was suspending bonuses to its executives. Given how things have been going at Micron of late—not to mention in the wider tech stock sector—this probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The firm also planned to cut some salaries on top of its earlier plans to cut 10% of its workforce altogether.

However, immediately following that news came word from Mizuho Securities. Mizuho hiked the rating on Micron stock from “neutral” to Buy. The timing was impressive. However, reports note that the rating hike really didn’t have much to do with the pay cuts and bonus losses. Rather, Mizuho hiked its rating based on the idea that memory chip sales would start making a comeback in the second half of 2023. In that vein, Mizuho also bumped up the ratings on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX). Both jumped from “neutral” to Buy for the same reasons.

Wall Street, on the whole, is sticking with Micron. Currently, analyst consensus calls Micron stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.71 per share, giving it 8.96% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
The FlyMicron upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
2d ago
MU
Here’s Why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Is Trimming Top Executives’ Pay
MU
Micron to cut executive salaries by up to 20%
MU
More MU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
The FlyMicron upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
2d ago
MU
Here’s Why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Is Trimming Top Executives’ Pay
Market NewsHere’s Why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Is Trimming Top Executives’ Pay
3d ago
MU
Micron to cut executive salaries by up to 20%
The FlyMicron to cut executive salaries by up to 20%
3d ago
MU
More MU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >