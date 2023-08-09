Metro’s (TSE:MRU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Profits Surge

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Metro’s (TSE:MRU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Profits Surge
Market News

Metro’s (TSE:MRU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Profits Surge

Story Highlights

Metro stock is slightly higher today following a solid Q3 earnings report that beat estimates and showcased a robust profit growth rate.

Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, reported its Q3-2023 earnings results earlier today. Metro’s results were positive, as both revenues and earnings per share (EPS) beat estimates. As a result, the stock is slightly higher today.

Revenues for Q3 2023 reached approximately C$6.428 billion, ahead of the C$6.196 billion consensus estimate and up 9.6% compared to last year’s figure of C$5.865 billion. Additionally, earnings per diluted share came in at C$1.35, above expectations of C$1.29 and a 14.4% increase from last year’s EPS of C$1.18.

Moreover, operating income before depreciation and amortization for the quarter came in at C$612.3 million, 9.5% higher year-over-year, and food same-store sales grew by 9.4%, while pharmacy same-store sales increased by 5.9%. What was also impressive was that online food sales increased by 99% compared to last year, driven mainly by new partnership sales.

Looking at the first 40 weeks of Fiscal 2023, revenue reached C$15.653 billion, up 8.3% year-over-year, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share were C$3.31, a 14.1% increase from C$2.90 in 2022.

Is Metro Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Metro stock comes in as a Hold based on three unanimous Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average MRU stock price target of C$78.33 implies 11% upside potential.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSE:MRU

Is MRU a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs MRU a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
Metro (TSE:MRU) Reports Solid Q2 Earnings; Shares Rise
Metro Inc. (MRU) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
More TSE:MRU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:MRU

Is MRU a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs MRU a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
Metro (TSE:MRU) Reports Solid Q2 Earnings; Shares Rise
Stock Analysis & IdeasMetro (TSE:MRU) Reports Solid Q2 Earnings; Shares Rise
4M ago
Metro Inc. (MRU) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsMetro Inc. (MRU) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
4M ago
More TSE:MRU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >