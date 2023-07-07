META’s Threads Lacks Basic Features but Shows Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

META’s Threads Lacks Basic Features but Shows Potential

The launch of Twitter’s rival Threads by Metaverse company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has caused a ripple among social media platforms. However, even as the battle between Mark Zuckerberg‘s Threads and Elon Musk‘s Twitter turns toxic, with Twitter threatening to sue Threads, the new app still has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to competing with Twitter. Meta’s head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, admitted in his post on Threads that the new app has “tons of basics that are missing,” including search capabilities, hashtags, and a following feed.

Mosseri also addressed some operational concerns raised by some users regarding the new app. He stated that many users had complained that they were unable to delete their Threads account without first deleting their Instagram account. He added that the company was still working on this issue and is “looking into a way to delete your Threads accounts separately.”

META is also looking at sorting out the issue of the lack of chronological feeds, Mosseri added.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski expects that the impact of Threads could be limited over the short term but could boost META’s revenues over the long term. The analyst stated in a note to investors, “Framing imminent launch of Instagram Threads, we see [opportunity] for incremental revenue and EPS contribution at maturity between 1-3% annualized.”

Over an annualized basis, Gawrelski anticipates that Threads could add $0.13 to $0.64 per share to META’s earnings, assuming it is monetized in the U.S., as it is unclear when it will be launched in Europe, and monetization in the rest of the world remains “limited.”

The analyst has a Hold rating and a price target of $313 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 7.7% at current levels.

Overall, analysts are bullish on META stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys and four Holds.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on META

Twitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn
Market NewsTwitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn
4h ago
META
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
ON
CEG
If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
NDX
PEP
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Twitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn
Market NewsTwitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn
4h ago
META
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
5h ago
ON
CEG
If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
Stock Analysis & IdeasIf You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
13h ago
NDX
PEP
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >