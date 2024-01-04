Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) CEO Zuckerberg Sells Shares Worth $500 Million Amidst Stock Surge

Social media giant, Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) CEO, Mark Zuckerberg sold shares worth nearly $500 million in company shares at the end of 2023, capitalizing on the stock’s 2023 gains. Over the past year, Meta stock has gained by more than 150%.

This was Zuckerberg’s first share sale in almost two years. Despite the sale, Zuckerberg still retains about 13% stake in the company and is currently ranked as the seventh-richest person globally with a $125 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.. The CEO’s move was part of a trading plan set in July. META stock, like the broader market, faced challenges in early 2024, declining 2.7% in the first two trading days of the new year.

Is META a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about META stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys and one Hold. The average META price target of $392.20 implies an upside potential of 13.7% at current levels.