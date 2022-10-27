META Sinks; ‘Chief Twit’ Walks in with a Sink

Social media names continue to see major headwinds with Meta (NASDAQ:META) leading a downward spiral with a nearly 22% decline today.

The price correction comes after its disappointing third-quarter showing with major challenges knocking on its door. While the stock has plummeted ~70% year-to-date and doubts are being cast about its big metaverse spending, Wall Street has turned cautiously optimistic with a Moderate Buy consensus rating about the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up today ahead of the suspension of its shares from NYSE tomorrow. ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk who walked into Twitter offices today with a sink is finally bringing the Twitter acquisition rollercoaster to an end.

Elsewhere, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) are down in the single digits today as the impact of META’s quarterly numbers begins to sink in.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) with nearly 18% of its holdings in META is now down 38% year-to-date.

Read full Disclosure