Meta Platforms Slashes Prices of VR Headsets

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Meta Platforms Slashes Prices of VR Headsets

With President’s Day a memory and Memorial Day still months away, the time for deeply discounted electronics is kind of a long shot. But don’t tell that to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), which plans to launch a substantial price drop on two of its best virtual reality headsets.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the reasoning clear: he wants more people to get into virtual reality and, by extension, the Metaverse. Therefore, he’s going to lower the price to get the equipment—or rather, some of the equipment—required to make such a move happen. With the price cuts in place, the Quest 2 256-gigabyte model will drop to $429, while the Quest Pro will drop to $999. Some have already posited that this move is a good plan to get rid of excess inventory. However, there are no signs of any follow-up hardware coming any time soon.

That, in turn, casts doubt on the excess inventory concept. Worse, Meta’s pricing on its VR line is nothing short of baffling. For instance, the 128-gigabyte version of the Quest 2 isn’t getting any price cut; rather, it got a price hike back in August. But with the 256GB price cut, it now costs about $30 more than the 128GB version. This comes in the wake of huge layoffs, so it’s easy to wonder how much of this is a move to draw interest and how much of it is sheer desperation.

Regardless of the bizarre pricing schemes, analysts are very much in favor of Meta. Analyst consensus calls it a Strong Buy, with 35 analysts offering Buy recommendations against six Holds and two Sells. Meta stock also offers 16.17% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $215.20.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Senators urge Zuckerberg to halt plans to open Horizon Worlds to young teens
The FlySenators urge Zuckerberg to halt plans to open Horizon Worlds to young teens
1d ago
META
Roth MKM Internet analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
META
Meta plans to launch full-fledged AR glasses in 2027, The Verge reports
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Senators urge Zuckerberg to halt plans to open Horizon Worlds to young teens
The FlySenators urge Zuckerberg to halt plans to open Horizon Worlds to young teens
1d ago
META
Roth MKM Internet analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyRoth MKM Internet analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
META
Meta plans to launch full-fledged AR glasses in 2027, The Verge reports
The FlyMeta plans to launch full-fledged AR glasses in 2027, The Verge reports
2d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >