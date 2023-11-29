Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Updates Its Political Advertising Rules

Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) announced its new political ad policies, which were detailed in a blog post by Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs. The company’s new ad policies will require a disclosure from advertisers when they use artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate images or videos in certain political ads.

Meta’s new rules for political ads will address digitally altered content depicting real people or events. Nick Clegg explained this further in his blog post, “This applies if the ad contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic sounding audio, that was digitally created or altered to depict a real person as saying or doing something they did not say or do.”

Meta will block such ads during the last week of U.S. elections, lifting restrictions after the election. The company has been severely criticized in the past for failing to curb misinformation on its platforms, especially during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

