Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Surges After Plans to Charge Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) walled garden operations—in which it keeps a very close rein on what it allows to access its massive user base—has sparked controversy in the past. But now, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making some moves that will let it profit from Apple, and that was enough for investors to put an extra 3% into Meta’s operations in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

The latest word notes that Meta Platforms will charge extra for those purchasing a “boost” for their posts, if the posts are placed on the iOS version of either Facebook or Instagram. The extra would be a 30% service charge, which would then be paid to Apple. If those same customers instead use a plain web interface—like via a web browser, whether mobile or otherwise—the 30% charge won’t kick in. Which makes it a pretty safe bet that no one will boost a post made through iOS, because that comes with nearly an extra third tacked onto the price tag.

Increasingly Adversarial

This isn’t the first time that Apple and Meta have butted heads; remember just yesterday when Mark Zuckerberg shocked absolutely no one by declaring that the Meta Quest 3 headset was a superior product to the Apple Vision Pro. As Apple and Meta find themselves increasingly in competition, more flare-ups like this may well kick in. But leaving that conflict aside, Meta is also benefiting from some new additions to the board, including Arnold Ventures co-founder John Arnold and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan step into the field.

Is Meta Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on META stock based on 38 Buys, two Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 182.2% rally in its share price over the past year, the average META price target of $528.54 per share implies 8.26% upside potential.

Disclosure