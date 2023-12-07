Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Launches Default End-to-End Encryption

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), the social media giant, stated that it had started rolling out end-to-end encryption for all personal chats and calls on Messenger and Facebook. The end-to-end encryption will offer additional functionality “including the ability to edit messages, higher media quality, and disappearing messages.”

The company added that the end-to-end encryption will be available immediately but some Messenger accounts may take time to be updated with this feature. Since 2016, Meta’s Messenger has offered the option to turn on end-to-end encryption, allowing a message to be read only by the sender and its recipients. However, with this change, “private chats and calls across Messenger to [will] be end-to-end encrypted by default.”

Meta’s end-to-end encryption has been a contentious issue as the British government had urged Meta earlier this year not to implement end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram without safety measures. This was in order to protect children from sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, the company is being sued by New Mexico as an undercover online investigation indicated that Facebook and Instagram “are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex.”

What is the Stock Price Prediction for Meta Platforms?

Analysts remain bullish about META stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and one Hold. Year-to-date, META stock has surged by more than 100%, and the average META price target of $387.71 implies an upside potential of 22.1% at current levels.