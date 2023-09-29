tiprankstipranks
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Used Public Posts to Train New AI Assistant
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) Used Public Posts to Train New AI Assistant

Story Highlights

Meta used public posts on its social media platforms to train parts of its newest AI assistant.

While artificial intelligence continues to advance, concerns over user privacy persist. Parts of the newest AI assistant from Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) were trained on public posts on Facebook and Instagram, according to Reuters. The company, though, did not use private posts shared by users to train the AI assistant.

The company also refrained from using private conversations on its messaging services to train the model. Further, Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, commented, “We have tried to exclude datasets that have a heavy preponderance of personal information.”

The comments gain prominence as multiple tech companies have faced ire over scraping the web to train their AI models and using copyrighted materials without consent. While Meta is putting in place safety restrictions in its AI tools, the company still expects some litigation related to copyrighted materials, noted Clegg.

Earlier this week, Meta unveiled new offerings at its annual products conference. These included the Quest 3 VR headset, a line of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses, and a slew of AI tools.  

What is the Forecast for META Stock?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $376.53 for Meta, accompanied by a Strong Buy consensus rating. This points to a 24% potential upside in the stock.

