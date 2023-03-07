Meta (NASDAQ:META) to Cut More Jobs, Eyes Productivity

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) to Cut More Jobs, Eyes Productivity

Story Highlights

Meta could announce more job cuts after reducing its workforce by 11K in November. The company is focusing on improving productivity.

After eliminating 11,000 jobs in November 2022, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could soon announce a fresh round of workforce reductions, Bloomberg reported. Per the report, Meta could remove thousands of employees as it focuses on becoming a more productive organization in 2023 and beyond. 

During the Q4 conference call, the social media giant said it is re-evaluating its projects and reducing management layers to drive efficiency and productivity across the company. The company aims to target cost reduction throughout the organization. 

For 2023, Meta projects total expenses to be in the range of $89 billion to $95 billion, which is lower than its previous forecast of $94 billion to $100 billion, reflecting a slower-than-anticipated growth in payroll expenses and cost of revenue. 

Meta’s increased focus on cost reduction and driving efficiency has received a thumbs-up from investors. The company’s stock has gained about 54% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

While the stock appreciated, let’s look at what the Street projects for Meta.

What’s the Prediction for Meta Stock?

Despite the recent rally, analysts see further upside in Meta stock. Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $215.20 on META, implying an upside potential of 16.39%. 

Meta stock has received 35 Buy, six Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, with hedge funds and insiders lowering the exposure to Meta, it sports a Neutral Smart Score of six on TipRanks. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Adds “ChatGPT Type” AI to Its Investment Thesis
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Adds “ChatGPT Type” AI to Its Investment Thesis
6h ago
META
Meta Platforms Slashes Prices of VR Headsets
META
Meta lowering prices for Quest 2, Quest Pro VR Headsets, CNET reports
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Adds “ChatGPT Type” AI to Its Investment Thesis
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Adds “ChatGPT Type” AI to Its Investment Thesis
6h ago
META
Meta Platforms Slashes Prices of VR Headsets
Market NewsMeta Platforms Slashes Prices of VR Headsets
3d ago
META
Meta lowering prices for Quest 2, Quest Pro VR Headsets, CNET reports
The FlyMeta lowering prices for Quest 2, Quest Pro VR Headsets, CNET reports
4d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >