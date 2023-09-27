Meta (NASDAQ:META) Shells Out $181 Million as Penalty

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Shells Out $181 Million as Penalty
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) Shells Out $181 Million as Penalty

Story Highlights

Meta terminated a lease for a London office. The move could be part of the company’s broader cost restructuring plan.

Social media and technology giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) paid £149 million, or $181 million, in penalty for terminating a lease for a London office space. British Land, which owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial properties in the U.K., said that Meta surrendered one of the two buildings it leased from the company at 1 Triton Square.

Meta’s withdrawal from office space can be attributed to the shift towards a hybrid work environment. Moreover, this might also be part of Meta’s broader cost restructuring plan. Meta is proactively reducing costs and focusing on increasing efficiency to cushion its earnings. Further, the company is deploying resources towards more compelling opportunities, like generative AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Investors should note that Meta plans to introduce AI chatbots to drive engagement on its platforms and woo younger users. Further, the company plans to launch several new AI-powered tools this year and has invested billions in AI infrastructure. These investments have started to pay off by driving monetization tools. The company will provide more updates about its AI initiatives at the META Connect conference (a two-day event on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities slated to begin today).

As Meta Platforms focuses on reducing costs on projects that may no longer be as crucial and commits to AI investment and utilization, let’s look at what the Street recommends for its shares. 

Is Meta Stock Expected to Rise?

Shares of Meta Platform have gained over 148% year-to-date. Despite the significant increase in value, Wall Street is bullish about Meta stock. The company’s significant cost-cutting measures, improving online advertising environment, growing user engagement, and AI initiatives keep analysts optimistic about its prospects. 

Out of 43 analysts covering Meta stock, 41 recommend a Buy. At the same time, two analysts have a Hold rating. Overall, Meta stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $376.69 implies a further upside potential of 26% from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

OpenAI’s Sky-High Valuation Puts AI in Perspective Yet Again
Market NewsOpenAI’s Sky-High Valuation Puts AI in Perspective Yet Again
1h ago
AMZN
GOOG
USMC: Bigger is Better with This Mega-Cap ETF 
Stock Analysis & IdeasUSMC: Bigger is Better with This Mega-Cap ETF 
1d ago
V
MA
OpenAI says ChatGPT ‘can now see, hear, and speak’
The FlyOpenAI says ChatGPT ‘can now see, hear, and speak’
1d ago
AMZN
GOOG
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >