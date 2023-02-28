Meta (NASDAQ:META) Forming a Top Team for AI Goals

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) Forming a Top Team for AI Goals

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms is creating a new product group focused on generative artificial intelligence, as the AI race among technology companies heats up.

Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is building a new team that will help it aggressively pursue its aim to advance in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space. Generative AI is a category of AI technology that can generate text and audio, draw pictures, and create other media.  

Meta Platform’s AI Goals

“We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Facebook and Instagram. Meta is combining multiple teams working on generative AI across the company into one group that will incorporate this disruptive technology into different products.

Zuckerberg further stated that in the near term, the company will focus on building “creative and expressive tools.” In the longer term, Meta intends to develop “AI personas” that will be capable of helping people in different ways. “We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” added Zuckerberg.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Ahmad Al-Dahle will lead the new AI team, which will report to Chris Cox, the company’s chief product officer.

Meta’s decision to form a new group for AI comes at a time when several small and big tech companies are rapidly investing in and advancing their AI ambitions. The launch of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI (a startup backed by several investors, including Microsoft (MSFT)), in November 2022 triggered tremendous interest about AI applications.

Following Microsoft’s announcement of the integration of generative AI into its Bing search engine and Edge browser, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) released Bard, Google’s experimental conversational AI service, earlier this month. Several other tech companies, including Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent (TCEHY) are also working on ChatGPT-like technologies.

What is the Price Target for Meta Platforms?

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating for Meta Platforms is based on 29 Buys and four Holds. The average Meta stock price target of $218.97 implies 29.2% upside from current levels.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Meta must pay $175M for patent-infringement of livestreaming tech, Ars says
The FlyMeta must pay $175M for patent-infringement of livestreaming tech, Ars says
4d ago
META
Meta Platforms faces potential $925M Italian tax bill, Reuters reports
META
PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is the Best Pick?
META
PINS
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta must pay $175M for patent-infringement of livestreaming tech, Ars says
The FlyMeta must pay $175M for patent-infringement of livestreaming tech, Ars says
4d ago
META
Meta Platforms faces potential $925M Italian tax bill, Reuters reports
The FlyMeta Platforms faces potential $925M Italian tax bill, Reuters reports
5d ago
META
PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is the Best Pick?
5d ago
META
PINS
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >