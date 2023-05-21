META Leaping Back into the Magic of the Metaverse?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

META Leaping Back into the Magic of the Metaverse?

Multiple reports speculating Meta’s (META) imminent departure from the metaverse could have been premature, according to the Financial Times. META has been in discussions with Magic Leap, a well-funded start-up, to create an agreement that would help Meta build AR (augmented reality) items.

The multi-year agreement could see Magic Leap provide licensing and manufacturing to Meta. Magic Leap creates AR devices for enterprises, manufacturing components such as lenses and software.

Meta has continued to invest heavily in metaverse projects, even while laying off around 20,000 employees. Zuckerberg has termed 2023 a “year of efficiency,” so it seems that an investment into Magic Leap’s technology would fit into his efficiency plans. This could especially hold true as Apple (AAPL) has announced plans to reveal its own AR headset, and competition between the tech mammoths will be heating up.

Is Meta a Good Buy?

According to Wall Street analysts, META stock remains a Strong Buy. 31 of the analysts rated as “Top Analysts” by TipRanks have given Meta a Buy rating, while only 4 Top Analysts have given it a Hold. Just last week, META gained after Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson rated Meta a Buy, noting that its stock price had nearly doubled, year-to-date. It will be interesting to see whether this new agreement, if it pans out, will send the stock even higher.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Analysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
2d ago
KO
AAPL
Samsung Halts Review of Replacing Google with Bing
AAPL
GOOG
Why is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Restricting Staff’s Use of ChatGPT, AI Tools?
VZ
JPM
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Analysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
2d ago
KO
AAPL
Samsung Halts Review of Replacing Google with Bing
Market NewsSamsung Halts Review of Replacing Google with Bing
2d ago
AAPL
GOOG
Why is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Restricting Staff’s Use of ChatGPT, AI Tools?
Market NewsWhy is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Restricting Staff’s Use of ChatGPT, AI Tools?
2d ago
VZ
JPM
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >