Mersana (NASDAQ:MRSN) Nosedives after Ovarian Cancer Trial Disappoints

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Mersana (NASDAQ:MRSN) Nosedives after Ovarian Cancer Trial Disappoints

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are tanking in the morning session today after the clinical trial (UPLIFT) of upifitamab rilsodotin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The trial failed to replicate results from a previous dose expansion portion of the drug’s Phase 1b trial with the duration of response being longer than that of the dose expansion portion.

After this clinical disappointment, Mersana is now shifting its primary focus to its other product candidates. The company plans to complete the dose escalation part of its Phase 1 study of XMT-1660 this year and begin its dose expansion portion next year. Additionally, it is also working towards addressing the clinical hold on the Phase 1 study of XMT-2056.

Further, in a bid to extend its cash runway, the company is slashing nearly 50% of its headcount and winding down its UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A clinical trials. Mersana had a cash pile of $286.6 million at the end of June.   

Overall, the Street has a $9.50 consensus price target on Mersana alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have now tanked nearly 74% over the past month.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from UPLIFT Clinical Trial in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Strategic Reprioritization
Press ReleasesMersana Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from UPLIFT Clinical Trial in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Strategic Reprioritization
3h ago
MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics price target lowered to $7 from $20 at Baird
MRSN
More MRSN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from UPLIFT Clinical Trial in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Strategic Reprioritization
Press ReleasesMersana Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from UPLIFT Clinical Trial in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Strategic Reprioritization
3h ago
MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Press ReleasesMersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
21d ago
MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics price target lowered to $7 from $20 at Baird
The FlyMersana Therapeutics price target lowered to $7 from $20 at Baird
1M ago
MRSN
More MRSN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >