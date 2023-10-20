Merck (NYSE:MRK) Joins Hands with Daichi Sankyo to Develop Cancer Drugs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Merck (NYSE:MRK) Joins Hands with Daichi Sankyo to Develop Cancer Drugs
Market News

Merck (NYSE:MRK) Joins Hands with Daichi Sankyo to Develop Cancer Drugs

Story Highlights

Merck and Daiichi Sankyo are coming together to develop and sell three cancer drugs. Merck will pay Daiichi $5.5 billion for the development and manufacturing of the drugs.

American multinational pharmaceutical company Merck (NYSE:MRK) is joining hands with Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSKYF) to develop three cancer drugs. As per the deal, Merck will pay $4 billion upfront to Daiichi and another $1.5 billion over the next two years, pegging the deal value at $5.5 billion. Moreover, depending on the success of the drugs and certain future sales thresholds, Merck might pay an additional $16.5 billion to Daiichi.

Furthermore, Merck said that it will record a pre-tax expense of $5.5 billion ($1.70 per share) related to the deal payment in its fourth-quarter financials. Also, investments in the pipeline assets and financing costs are expected to impact its bottom line by $0.25 per share in the first 12 months following the transaction’s completion.

Merck and Daiichi will jointly develop the three cancer drugs, currently in different stages of clinical development, using Daiichi’s DXd antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) technology. Unlike other cancer treatments available in the market, ADCs do not harm healthy cells, but only target cancer cells. Both Merck and Daiichi stated that each of the three drug candidates has the potential to earn billions of dollars in commercial revenue by 2030. As per the deal, these drugs will be sold jointly across the globe except for in Japan, where Daiichi will hold exclusive selling rights.

Is Merck Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With 10 Buys and three Hold ratings, Merck stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Merck price forecast of $124.58 implies 24% upside potential to current levels. Year-to-date, MRK stock has lost 7.8%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Merck price target lowered to $127 from $128 at Guggenheim
The FlyMerck price target lowered to $127 from $128 at Guggenheim
3d ago
MRK
Kineta announces first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 VISTA-101 trial of KVA12123
The FlyKineta announces first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 VISTA-101 trial of KVA12123
3d ago
KA
MRK
Merck receives positive EU CHMP opinion for PREVYMIS
The FlyMerck receives positive EU CHMP opinion for PREVYMIS
3d ago
MRK
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >