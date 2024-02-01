Merck (NYSE:MRK) Delivers Better-than-Expected Results in Q4

Pharmaceutical major Merck (NYSE:MRK) gained in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share in Q4, a decline of 98% year-over-year even as analysts were expecting a loss of $0.11 per share.

The company posted sales of $14.6 billion in the fourth quarter, up by 6% year-over-year as compared to consensus estimates of $14.5 billion. The surge in revenues was driven by its blockbuster cancer therapy drug Keytruda.

Looking forward, in FY24, Merck expects sales between $62.7 and $64.2 billion while adjusted earnings are likely to be in the range of $8.44 to $8.59 per share.

Is Merck a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Analysts remain bullish about MRK stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and two Holds. MRK stock has gained by more than 10% over the past year and the average MRK price target of $132.86 implies an upside potential of 10% at current levels.