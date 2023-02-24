MELI Gains after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) gained in pre-market trading on Friday after the Argentine company that operates online marketplaces delivered an earnings beat both on the top line and bottom line. The company swung to a profit in the calendar fourth quarter with earnings per share of $3.25 versus a loss of $0.92 in the same period last year and beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.42.

Sales increased by 40.8% year-over-year, to $3 billion and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company’s total payment volume went up by 80% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis to $36 billion while gross merchandise volume, increased 34.7% year-over-year to $9.6 billion on a currency-neutral basis.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are bullish about MELI stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous four Buys.