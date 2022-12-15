Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE).

The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and respiratory-intervention businesses of Medtronic. These businesses could have a valuation of more than $7 billion, according to the report.

Medtronic announced the spin-off of these units back in October.

Wall Street analysts are sidelined about MDT stock with a Hold rating based on five Buys, 13 Holds, and one Sell.