Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Addresses WSJ Claims, Reassures Stakeholders

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Addresses WSJ Claims, Reassures Stakeholders
Market News

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Addresses WSJ Claims, Reassures Stakeholders

Trading of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) shares was temporarily paused on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday due to impending news. Shortly thereafter, in response to concerns raised by a Wall Street Journal article, the company clarified its position, explaining the regulatory hold on Prospect Medical’s PHP subsidiary refinancing as a standard part of the transaction approval process. They emphasized that this pause was merely to gather additional information for final clearance from the California Department of Management Health Care (DMHC), which they anticipate receiving soon.

Furthermore, MPW assured stakeholders that they’ve been informed it’s improbable for regulators to deny the transaction once the necessary details are submitted. Until then, MPW’s stake in PHP Holdings remains as a convertible note, mirroring the economics of equity ownership. The company stressed that their decision to report the $68M equity investment in PHP as Q2 revenue adhered to accounting standards and wasn’t connected to the DMHC’s approval process. The company concluded by stating that any efforts to link the two were misguided and lacked factual accuracy.

What is the Prediction for MPW Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on MPW stock based on three Buys, three Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $9.57 per share implies 38.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust price target lowered to $10 from $12 at RBC Capital
The FlyMedical Properties Trust price target lowered to $10 from $12 at RBC Capital
4d ago
MPW
The Market Shifts for Healthcare REITs
MPW
VTR
Medical Properties Trust falls -7.6%
MPW
More MPW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust price target lowered to $10 from $12 at RBC Capital
The FlyMedical Properties Trust price target lowered to $10 from $12 at RBC Capital
4d ago
MPW
The Market Shifts for Healthcare REITs
Market NewsThe Market Shifts for Healthcare REITs
7d ago
MPW
VTR
Medical Properties Trust falls -7.6%
The FlyMedical Properties Trust falls -7.6%
7d ago
MPW
More MPW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >