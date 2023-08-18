Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Addresses WSJ Claims, Reassures Stakeholders

Trading of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) shares was temporarily paused on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday due to impending news. Shortly thereafter, in response to concerns raised by a Wall Street Journal article, the company clarified its position, explaining the regulatory hold on Prospect Medical’s PHP subsidiary refinancing as a standard part of the transaction approval process. They emphasized that this pause was merely to gather additional information for final clearance from the California Department of Management Health Care (DMHC), which they anticipate receiving soon.

Furthermore, MPW assured stakeholders that they’ve been informed it’s improbable for regulators to deny the transaction once the necessary details are submitted. Until then, MPW’s stake in PHP Holdings remains as a convertible note, mirroring the economics of equity ownership. The company stressed that their decision to report the $68M equity investment in PHP as Q2 revenue adhered to accounting standards and wasn’t connected to the DMHC’s approval process. The company concluded by stating that any efforts to link the two were misguided and lacked factual accuracy.

What is the Prediction for MPW Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on MPW stock based on three Buys, three Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $9.57 per share implies 38.1% upside potential.

