tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

McCormick Delivers Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC) reported strong revenues of $1.6 billion in Q3, up 3% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $10 million. On a constant currency basis, MKC registered a growth of 6% year-over-year in terms of revenues which was driven by “continued momentum in our Flavor Solutions segment across all three regions.”

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share versus $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting Q3 earnings of $0.70 per share.

McCormick is a food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, flavoring products, seasoning mixes, and condiments.

The company’s management admitted that supply chain constraints and higher costs continued to prove to be a challenge in Q3.

However, Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Co. pointed out that “over the coming months, we will be aggressively eliminating supply chain inefficiencies. Importantly, as we had expected in the third quarter, we began to recover the cost inflation that had been outpacing our pricing actions and other levers. We expect this will continue into next year as we plan to fully offset inflation over time.”

McCormick’s FY22 Outlook

The flavoring products company reaffirmed its FY22 outlook and expects sales to grow on a constant currency basis in the range of 3% to 5%. However, operating income is forecasted to drop by 10% to 8% in FY22.

McCormick has projected earnings per share to come in between $2.64 to $2.69 versus $2.80 in 2021. 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MKC

McCORMICK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REAFFIRMS 2022 OUTLOOK
Press ReleasesMcCORMICK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REAFFIRMS 2022 OUTLOOK
4h ago
MKC
Here’s What to Expect from McCormick’s (NYSE:MKC) Q3 Results
MKC
McCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend
MKC
More MKC Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on MKC

McCORMICK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REAFFIRMS 2022 OUTLOOK
Press ReleasesMcCORMICK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REAFFIRMS 2022 OUTLOOK
4h ago
MKC
Here’s What to Expect from McCormick’s (NYSE:MKC) Q3 Results
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s What to Expect from McCormick’s (NYSE:MKC) Q3 Results
1d ago
MKC
McCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesMcCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend
7d ago
MKC
More MKC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
With Goldman, Pinterest Gets Second Upward Price Target Revision This Week
PINS
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations
NDX
SPX
Everton FC Could be Snapped Up By Soros’s Nephew
LGVC
With Goldman, Take-Two Scores Sixth Buy in A Month
TTWO
Macy’s (NYSE:M) Aces Inventory Management Versus Peers
M
Musk’s SpaceX Flies Another NASA Crew to Space
TSLA
Palantir Bags Another Contract Worth $85.1 Million
PLTR
Constellation Brands’ Q2 Results Fizz Up
STZ
A rise in Jobless Claims Indicates the Fed’s Tactics Are Working
Topps Tiles upbeat on profits as demand for home improvement stays solid
More Market News >