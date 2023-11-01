Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sinks 8% Despite Beating Q3 Estimates

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sinks 8% Despite Beating Q3 Estimates
Market News

Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sinks 8% Despite Beating Q3 Estimates

Story Highlights

Match Group stock sank in extended trading yesterday after the Tinder owner surpassed Q3 estimates but gave a dismal forecast for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2023 results. However, the stock sank nearly 8% in after-hours trading yesterday on weak Q4 guidance. The reasons for the poor outlook included reduced consumer spending, unfavorable macroeconomic factors, foreign exchange headwinds ($27 million), and an expected fall in revenues ($7 million) from war-stricken Israel. For Q4, Match forecasts revenue between $855 and $865 million, while consensus is pegged at $895.2 million.

The online dating service provider posted diluted earnings of $0.57 per share, easily beating analysts’ consensus of $0.53 per share and higher than the prior-year figure of $0.44 per share. Similarly, revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $881.6 million, outpacing the consensus of $879.85 million. Compared to the prior year, Direct revenues at Tinder and Hinge grew 11% and 44%, respectively.  

Further, Match Group announced that it had reached a binding term sheet to settle the ongoing lawsuit with Google Apps maker Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Per the deal, the $40 million placed in escrow will be returned to Match. Also, by March 31, 2024, Match’s apps will start using Google’s User Choice Billing, allowing Match Group to use cheaper payment systems other than Google.

What is the Forecast for MTCH Stock?

On TipRanks, MTCH stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and six Hold ratings. The average Match Group price forecast of $55.37 implies 60% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, MTCH stock has lost 15.7%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Match Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesMatch Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
9h ago
MTCH
Match Group options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyMatch Group options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
12h ago
MTCH
BofA sees limited risk to Match and Bumble from X’s dating ambitions
The FlyBofA sees limited risk to Match and Bumble from X’s dating ambitions
2d ago
BMBL
META
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >