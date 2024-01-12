Massive Recall Prompts Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Nosedive

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Massive Recall Prompts Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Nosedive
Market News

Massive Recall Prompts Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Nosedive

Story Highlights

Lucid Group announces a major recall effort that will impact a huge proportion of the cars delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) might not be a big name in electric vehicle stocks, but it’s making quite an impact on the sector in today’s trading. It’s down nearly 7% in Friday afternoon’s trading, thanks in large part to a massive new recall effort hitting the company hard.

Lucid is recalling over 2,000 of its Air model electric vehicles thanks to a faulty heating element. More specifically, it’s a faulty high-voltage coolant heater, that delivers not only cabin heating—vital given what most of the United States is seeing in its weather today—but also window defrosting, which is vital for most any time of the winter and well into both spring and fall. The vehicles impacted were produced in 2022 and 2023, and there are also another 25 vehicles at least that had delamination failures in their heating system as well. Lucid’s plan features a software update that will identify failures and present a warning to the driver. Then, the driver can get a free replacement system from Lucid itself.

Percentage-Wise, It’s a Nightmare

It might not sound like a big deal up front; 2,000 cars are having heating issues. For a legacy automaker, it would be the kind of thing we shrug off. Could happen to anyone, really. But for Lucid, it’s a very big deal; it delivered only 6,001 electric sedans in total for the entirety of 2023. Considering the kind of money that went into Lucid—back in 2018, the sovereign wealth fund for Saudi Arabia dropped $1 billion into Lucid’s coffers—that’s got to hurt. And given that the company managed to produce 8,428 electric vehicles total for 2024, leaving about 2,400 unsold and still falling short of its production goal of 14,000 for the year, it’s insult to injury that that many would now need to be recalled to address a heating system failure.

What is a Fair Price for Lucid Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on LCID stock based on eight Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 62.67% loss in its share price over the past year, the average LCID price target of $5.09 per share implies 69.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >