Massive Insider Trading of Tenaya (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Spikes Investors’ Interest

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Massive Insider Trading of Tenaya (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Spikes Investors’ Interest

Story Highlights

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics gained more than 16% as two corporate insiders bought TNYA stock for a total value of $50 million.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) jumped more than 16% in yesterday’s extended trade after two corporate insiders disclosed having purchased TNYA stock worth $50 million. The biotechnology company develops therapies designed to treat heart disease.

David V. Goeddel, Director and more than 10% owner of TNYA stock, bought 9,615,384 shares of the company for a total value of $25 million. Interestingly, Goeddel has had a 74% success rate in his 47 transactions so far, with an average of 30% return per transaction.

Another insider which owns more than 10% of Tenaya’s shares, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, made a similar Buy transaction for $25 million. It is worth noting that Goeddel is one of the managing members of this firm.

The spike in insider buying activity is due to the closing of Tenaya’s underwritten public offering of 22,613,307 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.60 per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering, excluding expenses, stood at $75 million.

TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is Tenaya Stock a Good Buy?

Currently, Wall Street is bullish on TNYA stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four unanimous Buy recommendations. The average stock price target of $24.50 implies upside potential of 904%.

At present, hedge funds have a neutral stance on TNYA stock. Also, Tenaya scores 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market expectations.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Press ReleasesTenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
1d ago
TNYA
Tenaya treatment for ARVC due to PKP2 mutations granted orphan designation
TNYA
Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering
TNYA
More TNYA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Press ReleasesTenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
1d ago
TNYA
Tenaya treatment for ARVC due to PKP2 mutations granted orphan designation
The FlyTenaya treatment for ARVC due to PKP2 mutations granted orphan designation
2d ago
TNYA
Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering
Press ReleasesTenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering
3d ago
TNYA

Latest News Feed