Markets This Week, 8/28-9/01, 2023: “Proceed Carefully” 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Markets This Week, 8/28-9/01, 2023: “Proceed Carefully” 
Market News

Markets This Week, 8/28-9/01, 2023: “Proceed Carefully” 

Story Highlights

This week the markets will be focusing on several important economic reports, which will provide the basis for the Federal reserve’s policy rate decision at its meeting in September. 

 

Economy and Markets: The Week Ahead 

Last week the markets were jittery in anticipation of two major events: Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, and Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings report. Both created extreme volatility in advance of their releases, and both caused the markets to reverse course after the deed.  

NVDA presented another blowout earnings report, featuring record revenue and an 800% increase in net profit, which strongly boosted stocks. However, the rally dissipated within a couple of hours, as the markets were restless in anticipation of Powell’s speech.   

The Federal Reserve Chair’s speech was not much of a surprise after hearing the details of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes the week before. Powell reiterated that more interest rate hikes may be coming this year, as the economy is not cooling as fast as the central bank anticipated and inflation remains too high. The stock markets’ initial reaction was that of a strong decline; however, stocks took heart on Friday as Powell promised that the Fed would “proceed carefully” on any further rate increases. 

This means that the Federal Reserve will continue paying close attention to the data that emerges in the weeks remaining until its next meeting in September. As the Fed reiterated numerous times, its rate decisions are data dependent. Therefore, it is worthwhile for investors to keep an eye on data, as it can help shed some light on the central bank’s further moves and their implications for the stock markets.  

In this uncertain environment, investors are recommended to base their decisions on trustworthy data and analysis.  

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements 

The Q2 2023 reporting season is drawing to an end, but there are still some market-influencing companies reporting this week. 

The most prominent reports coming out this week are these of Salesforce (CRM), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Broadcom (AVGO).  

Other noteworthy reports this week are those of CrowdStrike (CRWD), Okta (OKTA), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Dollar General (DG), Veeva Systems (VEEV), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO).  

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Earnings Calendar

This week, Ex-Dividend dates are coming for the payouts of Electronic Arts (EA), Home Depot (HD), Qualcomm (QCOM), Goldman Sachs (GS), PepsiCo (PEP), Bank of America (BAC), McDonald’s (MCD), General Motors (GM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Nike (NKE), and other dividend-paying firms. 

Companies’ Ex-Dividend and Dividend Payment dates, analyst ratings, and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events 

There are several important reports scheduled to be published in the next few days: 

» On Tuesday, we will receive a reading on August’s Consumer Confidence Index, which is used by economists as a forward-looking indicator reflecting trends in consumer spending.  

» On Wednesday, we will receive a second estimate on Q2 2023 GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Growth Annualized, released after the updates of data used to compile the report has been received by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).    

» On Thursday, we will see published a report on July’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement tool, used as the benchmark in its inflation targeting actions.  

» On Friday, we will see the reports on August’s Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate. These reports are of utmost importance for policymakers, since employment, along with price stability, is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates. 

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements, and other releases, as well as their level of impact on stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, August 21-25, 2023
Market News4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, August 21-25, 2023
46s ago
NDX
SPX
DWAC Stock: Politics, Delays, and Non-Compliance
NDX
DWAC
Stock Market News Today, 8/25/23 – Stocks Rally to End Week on High Note
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, August 21-25, 2023
Market News4 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, August 21-25, 2023
46s ago
NDX
SPX
DWAC Stock: Politics, Delays, and Non-Compliance
Stock Analysis & IdeasDWAC Stock: Politics, Delays, and Non-Compliance
1d ago
NDX
DWAC
Stock Market News Today, 8/25/23 – Stocks Rally to End Week on High Note
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/25/23 – Stocks Rally to End Week on High Note
1d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >